Florence police charge 4 with 14 counts of attempted murder after houses hit with gunfire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police charged four people with 14 counts of attempted murder after five homes were hit with gunfire Monday night, according to police.

Di’Ronique Anondre Xavier Rainey, Sha’Dia Al’Niqua Colman, Devon Alexander Malachi, and Xavier Tyvon Malachi were all charged with 14 counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of conspiracy. Colman was also charged with improper lights.

Police responded to the 900 block of Christopher Lane at about 11:05 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Police saw a suspicious vehicle driving away from the area and the vehicle was stopped. The four suspects and four guns were inside the vehicle, according to police.

Five homes were damaged by gunfire and none of the 14 people in the homes were injured, police said.

All four suspects were taken to the Florence County Detention Center and denied bond on the 14 counts of attempted murder, according to police.