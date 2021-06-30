Florence police investigate after people in 2 cars shoot at each other

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating Wednesday night after people in two cars were shooting at each other, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called at about 8:29 p.m. to the 500 block of East Palmetto Street for reports of a shooting. Officers discovered the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving down the road.

Police said both cars left the area. No injuries were reported but one business had damage to the window, according to Brandt.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Oliver with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

