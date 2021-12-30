Florence police investigate after person drives into Magnolia Mall, steals ATM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a person drove into Magnolia Mall and stole an ATM, according to a news release.

Officers were called to the mall at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said a truck drove through a front entrance and a person loaded an ATM into the back of the truck.

Police are looking for a black Toyota Tundra with black and silver rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email goliver@cityofflorence.com.

