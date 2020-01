FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating after people were robbed at gunpoint.

Two people robbed the victims at gunpoint in the 800 block of East Pine Street on January 3, according to Florence police. The victims received minor injuries during the incident.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: