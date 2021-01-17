Florence police investigate deadly shooting after body found in Roadway

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police officers found a body on Carver Street in Florence on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 700 block of Carver Street at about 8:53 p.m. about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a person dead in the roadway.

The person had been shot, according to police.

Police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting. No further information is available at this time.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police

Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.