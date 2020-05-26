Florence Police investigate reported abduction

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a reported abduction Monday night, according to Capt. Mike Brandt.

The abduction was reported in the 2500 block of South Cashua Drive around 11:53 p.m. Monday, Brandt said.

Witnesses told police they heard a verbal altercation between a female pedestrian and several subjects in a newer gray vehicle.

Two of the subjects allegedly forced the female into the vehicle and drove north on Cashua Drive, Brandt said.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.