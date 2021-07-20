Florence police investigate separate shooting, stabbing Tuesday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a separate shooting and stabbing Tuesday evening in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

A stabbing was reported at about 5:16 p.m. in the 200 block of West Palmetto Street, Brandt said. William Ashley Singletary was taken into custody on Irby Street near Darlington Street and is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Brandt.

The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Brandt said.

Around the same time, officers were called to the 500 block of Commander Street for a shooting victim. One person was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police said a male in a sedan called the victim over to his car in the 500 block of Stackley Street and as the victim approached, the suspect began shooting and left the area in his car.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cpl. Scott with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.