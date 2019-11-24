Florence police investigate deadly Saturday shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Curry Lane Saturday afternoon.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken confirms to News13 the victim in the shooting has died.

Florence police responded to a reported shooting on the 400 block of Curry Lane around 5:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from Lt. Mike Brandt.

They had initially gotten a shots fired call on Sumter Street, the release said.

When officers arrived at the scene on Curry Lane, they found one victim. The person was taken to an area hospital by Florence County EMS.

Police are still investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

