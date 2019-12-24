Florence police investigate three shopliftings

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police in Florence need help with investigations into three shoplifting incidents.
A press release from Captain Mike Brandt with Florence PD says the people in these photos are wanted for questioning in connection with a shoplifting at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Captain Brandt said in the release the shoplifting happened at the location on David H. McLeod Boulevard on Dec. 5.
Captain Brandt said another shoplifting happened a day later at a CVS on South Irby Street.
Florence police say this person is wanted for questioning in connection with the shoplifting.
Meanwhile, Captain Brandt said another shoplifting happened Dec. 12 at the Walmart on Beltline Drive.
He asks for help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection with it.
Their photos are here:
It’s unclear if any of these incidents are related to each other.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
