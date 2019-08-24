Florence police investigating after deadly wreck, shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a deadly wreck that followed a shooting near a Florence restaurant.

Florence police responded to a single-car collision at the intersection of Coit Palmetto Streets at around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

That’s when they found one victim, who they later learned was shot at The City Grill on 260 West Palmetto Street just prior to the wreck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, but later died.

An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Sunday, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

An identity has not yet been released.

The incident is still under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact them.

Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.