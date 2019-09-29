Florence police investigating after fire crews called to same building three times Saturday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after an apparently abandoned building was involved in fire calls three separate times Saturday.

The structure is located at 2291 South Irby Street in Florence

Fire Marshal Chris Johnson tells News13 the first incident Saturday involved a grass fire surrounding the building.

Later in the day, first responders were on scene again when a building attached to the structure from behind was on fire.

And finally by around 7 p.m., Florence fire was responding once again. Firefighters fought a structure fire there.

News13 is expecting to learn more information soon. Count on us for updates.