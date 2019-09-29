Florence police investigating shooting; One being treated for injuries

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

The gunfire broke out just before 8 p.m. on the 2100 block of Tillers Plow Row, according to a press release.

That’s where officers found one person hurt. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No word on how they are doing now.

This shooting happened less than 2 hours after another one on Oakland Avenue in Florence.

The incident remains under investigation.

