Florence police investigating shooting; One being treated for injuries

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.
The gunfire broke out just before 8 p.m. on the 2100 block of Tillers Plow Row, according to a press release.
That’s where officers found one person hurt. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No word on how they are doing now.
This shooting happened less than 2 hours after another one on Oakland Avenue in Florence.
The incident remains under investigation.
