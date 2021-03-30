Florence police look for hit-and-run suspect after crash with moped

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a crash Tuesday night with a moped, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Royal Street, Brandt said. The moped rider was taken to the hospital.

The suspect is driving an early 2000s Ford Expedition that is burgundy in color with champagne trim, Brandt said. The vehicle has front-end damage.

No other information is available. Anyone with information should contact the Florence Police Department.

