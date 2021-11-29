Florence police release photos of burgundy Nissan Altima linked to shooting early Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is looking for a burgundy Nissa Altima that’s believed to be connected to an early morning shooting on Saturday.

Police released surveillance photos of the car on Monday and asked for the public’s help locating the owner or the driver.

One person was hurt in the shooting that happened about 1 a.m. at the Speedy Mart in the 200 block of W. Lucas Street, police said. One person went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who might have seen the car is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

