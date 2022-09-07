FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night.

Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint by two people who then took the victim’s gun and ammunition and left the scene in a burgundy sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 843-665-3191.