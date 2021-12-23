Florence police search for armed robbery suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for two armed robbery suspects, the department announced Thursday.

Police were called at about 1:55 p.m. to Check Into Cash in the 900 block of South Irby Street for reports of a robbery, according to police. Two men wearing masks entered the building and took money at gunpoint.

The suspects left in a burgundy 2000 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com. Count on News13 for updates.