Florence police search for attempted murder suspect after shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for an attempted murder suspect after a shooting Tuesday night, according to police.

Police are searching for Traquan Tyreek Dillon in connection with the shooting, according to the Florence Police Department.

Police were called to the 1500 block of West Palmetto Street in reference to a shooting. Police found one person with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital, according to the Florence Police Department.

The victim was shot after an argument with someone in a vehicle. Police later obtained warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for Dillon.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Dillon’s location is asked to call Cpl. Herman with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.