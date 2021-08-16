Florence police search for purse snatching suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a woman’s purse, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called at about 2 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of Second Loop Road for a purse snatching. The suspect is accused of approaching the victim in a parking lot, taking her purse, and knocking her to the ground, according to police.

The suspect drove off in a light-colored Chevrolet or GMC truck, police said. The victim had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cantey with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.