Florence police search for subjects after attempted robbery at Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for subjects after an attempted robbery Thursday at Walmart.

A female presented a note and demanded money at the Walmart on Beltline Drive around 8:53 a.m., according to police. The female left without anything.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Police said no one was injured and a gun was not seen. The female and another subject left in a dark-colored Toyota. Police believe the female has been involved in other robberies in the Florence and Darlington Areas.

Brandt told News13 the woman is also wanted in connection with a robbery a half hour later at Food Lion in Darlington. She’s seen on security footage wearing the same outfit and leaving in a car that matches the description from the Walmart incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Goliver@cityofflorence.com.