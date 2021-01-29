Florence police search for suspect in connection with stolen credit card, fraudulent transactions

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stolen credit card and fraudulent purchases at several stores around Florence, according to police.

The credit card was stolen Jan. 5 from a car at The Florence Tennis Center on Jennie O’Bryan Avenue, according to police. The suspect in the photo is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Shelley with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email ashelley@cityofflorence.com.