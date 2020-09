FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a car theft from Target.

According to police, a car was stolen from the Target on David H. McLeod Blvd. on Aug. 20. The vehicle was found later the same day.

The person in the photo is wanted for questioning regarding the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Shelley with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or ashelley@cityofflorence.com.