Florence police search for vehicle stolen from parking lot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a parking lot in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department.

A purple/blue 2002 Chevrolet Silverado Crew cab truck was stolen at about 3 p.m. Monday from the parking lot at 230 Beltline Drive, police said.

The truck had a South Carolina license plate 534-8NG at the time it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.