FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for vehicles that were stolen from a hotel Sunday, according to the department.

A black Ford F-350 truck, trailer, and Cam-Am UTV were all stolen from Staybridge Suites on West Park Drive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.