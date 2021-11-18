Florence police searching for armed robbery suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday.

The robbery happened at about 11 a.m. at the Fast Lane on National Cemetery Road, according to police. The suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money. They then forced the clerk into a bathroom and left the scene.

A photo provided by police shows an individual in a dark hoodie and pants entering the store.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191, or to email jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.