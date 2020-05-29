Florence police searching for man reported missing by family

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

John Hall (Courtesy- Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.

John Terry Hall was reported missing by family members after last being seen in the 500 block of East Cheves Street on May 26, according to the Florence Police Department.

Hall is described as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories