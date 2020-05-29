Florence police searching for man reported missing by family

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
John Terry Hall was reported missing by family members after last being seen in the 500 block of East Cheves Street on May 26, according to the Florence Police Department.
Hall is described as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191.
