Florence police searching for suspect accused of firing shot at officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence Police are searching for a suspect accused of firing at a police officer.

Florence Police attempted to make a traffic stop shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday after they saw a vehicle driving recklessly, Florence Police Spokesperson, Capt. Mike Brandt said. The suspect then fired a shot at an officer from inside the vehicle.

The driver drove down railroad tracks, and was involved in a crash, Brandt said. The driver fled.

Police are continuing to search from National Cemetery Road to Sebrell Street and Irby Street to Barringer Street.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: