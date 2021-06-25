Florence police searching for suspects who broken into home while occupants were asleep

Florence police have released video of suspects involved in a robbery on June 25, 2021. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspects involved in breaking into a home while its occupants were asleep.

The crime happened early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, according to information from the Florence Police Department. Three vehicles and other items were stolen.

Police released videos of the suspects, which show a handful of people wearing hoodies and covering their faces.

All three vehicles have been found, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey at (843) 665-3191 or at jcanty@cityofflorence.com.