Florence police searching for vehicle possibly involved in house party shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was spotted leaving the scene of a shooting earlier this month.

A burgundy sedan may be involved in the crime, which happened at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 700 block of North Dargan Street, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Three people were injured in the shooting, which police said happened at a house party.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (843) 665-3191 or email esieban@cityofflorence.com.