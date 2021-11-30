Florence police seek help finding man accused of stealing an ATM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police need help finding a man they say stole an ATM in October.

Eric Eaddy has outstanding warrants for his arrest regarding the Oct. 19, theft of an ATM from the Pee Dee Federal Credit Union at 305 West Pine Street.

Eaddy is accused of using a stolen vehicle during this incident to steal the ATM, then fleeing from officers, according to police.

Anyone with information on Eaddy’s location is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Therman@cityofflorence.com.

Eaddy was previously arrested in May after allegedly shooting at someone after a hit-and-run incident.