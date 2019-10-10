Florence police seek help identifying men in photo after shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking help identifying people wanted for questioning in reference to a shooting.

Photos were released by police of the men wanted for questioning. The shooting happened outside of the On the Go convenience store at 3011 Alligator Road on Sept. 28.

No injuries were reported in the incident.











Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

