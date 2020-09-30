Florence police seek man for questioning in Family Dollar robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help to identify a man wanted for questioning about a robbery of a Family Dollar in Florence.

The Family Dollar at 2838 West Palmetto Street was robbed on Tuesday, according to the Florence Police Department. During the incident, a suspect brought items from the store to the register and jumped over the counter as the transaction began. The suspect reportedly assaulted

the cashier and took money from the cash drawer, before fleeing the scene.

There were no injuries reported from this incident, police said. No weapons were reported in displayed in either incident.



The suspect is also believed to be the same person who entered the Dollar General

at 370 North Cashua Drive, on Sept. 27 and took money from the register mid-transaction.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott of the Florence Police

Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.