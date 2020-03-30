Florence police seek missing woman, say she was last seen on Church Street

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are searching for a missing woman.

Lora Ann Broach was reported missing by family members, according to police. She was last seen on March 25 in the 500 block of Church Street, wearing gray pants, a gray shirt and a burgundy pullover.

Broad is described at being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 170 pounds and “has a condition requiring her to take medication.”

Lora Ann Broach- Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

