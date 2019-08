FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are asking for help to identify a person who is wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary.

The person is wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary at Tommy’s Thriftway, located at 813 East Palmetto Street, on July 31, according to the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at 843-665-3191.