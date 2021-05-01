Florence police seek suspect they say assaulted an officer among other crimes

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man they say assaulted an officer among other crimes.

Kendall Lavern Johnson is wanted for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by a a convicted felon from an incident that occurred in March of 2020.

The Florence Police Department issued a photo Saturday morning with a description of Johnson. He is described as 5’ 2”, weighing about 120 pounds and is believed to be in the

Florence area.

Get the Pee Dee area’s latest news sent to your inbox daily.

Anyone with information on Mr. Johnson’s location is asked to contact Lt. Spears of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or kspears@cityofflorence.com.