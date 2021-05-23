Florence police seek vehicle linked to hit-and-run, shooting that injured one person

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are looking for a white Mercury Grand Marquis with tinted windows and after-market rims in connection to a hit-and-run and shooting that injured one person early Sunday morning in Florence, police said.

Police Capt. Mike Brandt said police initially responded at 12:12 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of West Evans Street in Florence. The victim was found there and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Officers later determined that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of West Evans Street and stemmed from a hit-and-run incident. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to email Cpl. Herman or call 843-665-3191. Count on News13 for updates.