Florence Police seek wanted suspect for shooting in May

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a shooting that took place at 417 South Church Street on May 19.

Johnathan Calvin James Weeks is wanted for his outstanding warrants for his arrest for attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

One person was taken to the hospital by EMS with life threatening injuries during the events, according to police.

Two others were previously taken into custody in reference to this incident. Both men face the same charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-800-274-6372).