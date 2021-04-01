Florence police seize nearly 200 grams of drugs, stolen gun during search

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police seized nearly 200 grams of drugs and a stolen gun Thursday during a search, according to the department.

Florence Police Department Special Investigations Unit agents executed a search warrant in the 900 block of W Sumter Street and found approximately 63 grams of cocaine base, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen, according to police.

Domonique Bradley was charged with trafficking cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Bradley was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.