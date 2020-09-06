Florence Police: Shot fired inside Florence trampoline park

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence Police Department responded Saturday night to reports of a shot fired inside DEFY Florence trampoline park.
Captain Mike Brandt with Florence Police Department said there was a fight in progress and a shot was fired inside the park.
One juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting two police officers outside of the park, according to Brandt.
There are no reported gunshot or significant injuries.
Count on News13 for updates.
