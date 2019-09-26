Florence School District 1 board member arrested; accused of embezzlement, misconduct

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence School District 1 school board member has been arrested.

School board member Edward James McIver was arrested in the 100 block of Kenton Place in Goose Creek around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby. McIver is enroute to Florence County as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday and will be taken to Effingham.

E.J. McIver (courtesy: FSD1 website)

McIver is charged with embezzlement and misconduct, Chief Deputy Kirby said. His arrest is related to an ongoing investigation that FSD1 officials asked for after suspecting misappropriation of funds.

News13 has reached out to the school district for comment. FSD1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said:

“The district office was notified this morning of the arrest of Florence 1 Schools Board Member Rev. EJ McIver. At this time, we do not have any information regarding the nature of the arrest other than the statement released by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and will have no further comments.”

According to FSD1’s website, McIver represents district 3 on the school board as his term of office runs through 2020.

This is a developing story.

