Florence shooting victim dies, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim in a shooting Saturday in Florence has died, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Officers found a person in the road after responding about 1:33 a.m. to the 1600 block of E. Pine Street “in regard to a reported victim of a shooting,” according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police Lt. Cpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

Count on News13 for updates.