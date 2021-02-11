Florence store clerk shot during armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence store clerk was shot Thursday night during an armed robbery, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

A man and a juvenile entered a store at about 7:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Marion Street, Brandt said. The man shot the clerk before leaving the scene.

The clerk was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Brandt said.

No arrests have been made but the man was 6’3″ wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, according to Brandt. It is unknown if the suspects got away with money.

