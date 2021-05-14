Florence traffic stop leads to drug seizure

Reginald Danyall Smith (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center) (Evidence photo: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A traffic stop Friday in Florence led to a drug seizure, according to the Florence Police Department.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on South Cashua Drive for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers saw drugs in plain view, according to police. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding about a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, about 28 grams of a substance labeled “THC Edible,” two guns, and more than $1,300.

Reginald Danyall Smith, of Florence, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime, according to police.

Smith was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and was denied bond on the trafficking methamphetamine charge, police said.

