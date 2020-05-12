FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman was arrested and charged with accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact in connection with an armed robbery that happened at Dollar General on S. Irby Street in Effingham Thursday.

Gafaskia Shonique Richarson was arrested Monday by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Richarson is accused of knowingly driving the suspect, who has not been identified yet, before and after the robbery. Investigators said Richardson and the vehicle she was driving were caught on security cameras both before and after the robbery.

Richardson was released from the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday on $15,000 bond.

The armed suspect entered the Dollar General store on U.S. Highway 52 in Effingham around 9:55 a.m. Thursday and demanded money from a store employee at gunpoint, according to the Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was wearing a blue and white hoodie and a mask. The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121 ext 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or “Submit-a-Tip” on the FCSO free app.