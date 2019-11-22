Florence woman arrested for aiding in a prisoner’s escape

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman has been arrested Friday for aiding in the 2018 escape on a prisoner.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Dionne Benjamin Martin, 30, of Florence is charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and aiding in his escape on Dec. 3, 2018.

James Russell, Courtesy SC Department of Corrections

Martin allegedly involves allowing inmate James Russell to use her car to leave his work-release job and providing him with a fifth of liquor. He was captured about an hour after he left the job site.

Russell, who was housed at Palmer Pre-Release Center, was serving the remainder of a seven-year sentence for violating probation on grand larceny and accessory after the fact of a felony. He pleaded guilty to escape and received a one-year sentence. He was released from SCDC on Nov. 4.