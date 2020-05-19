Florence woman charged after allegedly stealing a trailer while a child was with her

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman is facing charges after police say she allegedly stole a trailer while a child was with her.

Leslie Marie Farrell, 32, turned herself in at the Florence Police Department on Monday morning, according to Capt. Mike Brandt. She is facing charges of petit larceny and unlawful neglect of a child.

These charges stem from an incident on Feb. 7 of 2019 during which Farrell and James Phinney Brunson, IV, allegedly stole a trailer from the 3500 block of Acorn Court. They reportedly had a child with them at the time of the incident.

Brunson was taken into custody on 02/15/2019 for the same charges.

Farrell was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

No further information is available at this time.