Florence woman charged with 66 counts of forgery, accused of writing checks in victim’s name worth over $45K

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman has been charged with forgery after allegedly writing checks in the victim’s name worth over $45,000.

Beverly R. Steele, 46, of Florence, was arrested by investigators on Thursday and charged with 66 counts of forgery (value less than $10,000), according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Steele is accused of taking checks from the victim’s home, forging the victim’s signature and presenting 66 checks in varying amounts. The total amount of checks allegedly written by Steele on the victim’s account is about $45,707.

Beverly Roy Steele (courtesy- Florence County Detention Center)

According to Florence County Detention Center booking records, Steele was booked at 8:22 a.m. on May 21 and released at 1:12 p.m. on the same day after being given a $66,000 personal recognizance bond.

