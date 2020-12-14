Daughter of Florence man on trial for killing 2 officers is charged with assaulting 2 after Friday vehicle crash

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The daughter of a lawyer on trial for killing two police officers was arrested after she assaulted two deputies following a vehicle crash Friday, according to information released from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence, was arrested on Friday for public disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and assault on a police officer, according to information from the sheriff’s office on Monday.

Deputies were called on Friday to the scene of a vehicle crash near Darlington Street and Holloway Drive for a disorderly female, according to the sheriff’s office. While there, Hopkins refused commands to calm down from deputies and was disorderly.

She resisted arrest and assaulted two deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not specify if the deputies were injured, or the extent of those injuries.

Hopkins was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and has since been released on a $10,000 surety bond.

The arrest comes a few days after Fred Hopkins appeared in a courtroom in connection with his trial. At one point Friday, Fred Hopkins told a judge in court that he didn’t want “a dime” of his assets going to the victims.

Officials said, in October 2018, deputies went to Fred Hopkins’ home to interview his 28-year-old son, Seth Hopkins, about allegations of sex crimes against a child when the older Hopkins allegedly started shooting at officers.

Two officers, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway, were killed. Five other officers were wounded. Fred Hopkins is in a Columbia jail awaiting a jury trial. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Seth Hopkins during a previous court appearance

In 2019, Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Seth Hopkins was sentenced to 20 years in prison, minus time served of 437 days.

Previous reports obtained by News13 indicate that Fred Hopkins called law enforcement on his daughter in May 2017 to report that she had taken his truck without his permission. He declined to press charges.