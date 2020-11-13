Florence woman charged with domestic assault, accused of stabbing man with kitchen knife

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police have accused a Florence woman of domestic voilence of a high and aggravated nature.

Anna Maria Price was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident and charged with domestic assault and battery. Police say she allegedly stabbed a man with a kitchen knife after a verbal altercation on Sept. 28.

Police say Price also allegedly shattered a glass door in the home with a baseball bat.

The victim had minor injuries, according to the report.

Price was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.