Florence woman charged with pinning person to couch and robbing them

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman has been arrested after police said that she entered a home without permission and stole money.

Kimberly Anne Goodnight-McClain, 50, had arrest warrants for possession of cocaine base, simple possession of marijuana, kidnapping, strong arm robbery and housebreaking.

The Florence Police Department said that observers saw Goodnight-McClain walking on Saturday on Dixie and Harrell streets. She was taken into custody, and police said that they found what was suspected to be cocaine base and marijuana.

She previously had warrants from an incident in March. Police said that she, along with a man, entered a residence without the owner’s permission, pinned someone to a couch and then stole money from their pockets.