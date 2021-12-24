Florence woman facing 6 child porn charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman is facing six child porn charges, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Friday.

Christina Lucille-Kathleen Brown, 34, of Florence, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

Brown is accused of soliciting a minor for sex, distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material, and sending sexually explicit material to a minor, according to the attorney general’s office.

If found guilty, Brown could face up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Due to the nature of the case, no other information will be released.